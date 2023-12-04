JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after Jacksonville police responding to an armed robbery call led to an officer shooting the suspect Sunday night.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a Waffle House located at 116 Marshall Road in reference to an armed robbery around 11:44 p.m.

Police officials have not released specific details regarding the shooting, but officers did say that the suspect was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Officials with the JPD said that the officer, who has not been identified, is on paid administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.