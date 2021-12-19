Jacksonville man with gunshot wound arrested on drug charges

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Jacksonville man was arrested after police found bags of drugs in his car.

Troy Greene, 29, was found on Phyllis Court with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say Greene had been shot at in his car on Smithwick Drive before running away and ending up on Phyllis Court.

Officers found his car and inside they say was a plastic bag and a duffle bag full of drugs.

After being treated for his gunshot wound, Greene was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.