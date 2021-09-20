‘IT’S HARD TO LOOK AT HIM’: Hunter Brittain’s family talks after deputy charged in teen’s death appears in court

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Fired Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Davis appeared in court for the first time Monday after spending the weekend in jail.

Davis is being charged with manslaughter following the June shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

The bond for the former deputy was set at $15,000.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley confirmed Davis posted bond within an hour and is now out of jail.

“I really didn’t want to come but I needed to be here,” Rebecca Payne, Hunter Brittain’s grandmother said. “It’s hard to look at him.”

Davis appeared in front of a judge wearing the same blue shirt from his booking photo.

He appeared to show little facial expression while staring at the judge during the entirety of the bond hearing.

“I was hoping he’d look over and maybe apologize to the family and we didn’t get that…nothing,” Hunter’s uncle, Jesse Brittain said. “I don’t think it’s fair that my nephew Hunter is laying in a grave or refrigerator, and this man is going to get to go home.”

Hunter Brittain’s family says the road ahead will be long, but they won’t quit fighting until there is a conviction in the case.

“Hunter is gone and we will never see him again. But, he [Davis] gets to go home. That will change. It may take a while, but that will change,” said Payne.

Michael Davis is set to be back in court November 15, 2021.

We reached out to Davis’s attorney—Robert Newcomb—who says he and the special prosecutor have agreed not to comment on the case outside of the courtroom.