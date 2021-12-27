‘I’m still shaking even now’: Little Rock woman recounts shooting that nearly killed friend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Seven people were shot in separate Little Rock shootings over the holiday weekend. One woman said she and her friend are lucky to be alive Monday after surviving a Sunday shooting.

Felicia Canady was catching up with a friend she formerly worked with, they decided to get snacks from the store on Woodrow Street. Shortly after 1 p.m., when the unthinkable happened.

“We just heard doom, doom, doom,” Canady said. “Everything happened so fast. My car got hit five times with bullets in the back.”

Shots rang through the air. Canady and her friend jumped out of the car. The fall resulted in bruising on her side, but her friend’s injuries were more severe.

“Unfortunately, he got grazed on top of his head by one of the bullets,” Canady said. “He was bleeding so profusely.”

The man was one of seven people shot in Little Rock over the holiday weekend. Another man, thought to be the intended target, was also hit. He was in critical condition early Monday.

“I’m still shaking even now,” Canady said.

On Christmas Day, three people were shot, according to Little Rock Police reports. All will survive. Four more were shot Sunday.

Canady said it could’ve been a lot worse for her, and she hugged her kids a little tighter Monday.

“It was horrible,” Canady said. “Those gunshot sounds, it was scary.”