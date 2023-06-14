LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (WGN) — A suburban Illinois man with a revoked FOID card has been arrested and charged after he accidentally shot himself while dreaming, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a Lake Barrington resident with a gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m. on April 10. When deputies arrived at the home, they found 62-year-old Mark Dicara with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to Dicara’s leg, as he was losing a significant amount of blood.

Further investigation revealed Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his home. In his dream, he retrieved his .357 magnum revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

When he fired, he shot himself instead and apparently woke up from the dream, the release stated.

Dicara was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his wounds and later released.

Investigators said they confirmed there was not a burglary attempt at Dicara’s residence.

Deputies later learned Dicara had a revoked FOID card, yet still possessed a firearm, according to the news release. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card (class three felony) and reckless discharge of a firearm (class four felony).

A warrant was drafted on Friday, and Dicara was arrested and processed on Tuesday of this week.

Dicara was released on bail (set at $150,000) after posting bond, and is next due in court on June 29.