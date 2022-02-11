HASKELL, Ark. – A couple in Saline County are facing charges in connection to the death of one child and injuries to another.

24-year-old Halee Quantz and 23-year-old Roy Ross were both arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and battery in the first degree.

Quantz is the mother of both child victims.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Haskell Police Department was called to a home on Monroe Street where they found Quantz’s 4-year-old son injured and unresponsive.

The child was transported to the hospital and officials were notified on Wednesday he had passed away.

Tuesday, Haskell PD contacted the state’s Criminal Investigation Division requesting an investigation. On Wednesday state police went to the Monroe Street home and found another injured child. This time, Quantz’s 10-month-old son.

“You don’t do that to an innocent child,” said Elizabeth Sanchez who lives two doors down from Quantz.

Sanchez has lived in Haskell her entire life and says she’s never seen something like this happen in the city and hopes justice is served for the children.

Cheryl Beta says the community had prayed consistently for the 4-year-old’s recovery and is torn that he passed away.

Shocked about the incident, Katelyn Harrell held her daughter tighter.

“I love my daughter so much. I don’t see how someone can do that to their own child,” said Harrell.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department says the two suspects are in their custody and a $500,000 bond is set for Ross and a $250,000 bond is set for Quantz.