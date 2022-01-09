I-630 westbound traffic brought to standstill, shooting reported near location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A reported “police incident” has brought traffic to a standstill on one highway in Little Rock.

Westbound traffic is currently stopped on I-630 just past the Rodney Parham exit.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation iDrive system is reporting a “police incident” between the Rodney Parham and Barrow Road exits westbound as the reason for the stopped traffic.

Numerous law enforcement units are on the scene.

The traffic is being diverted off at the Mississippi/Rodney Parham exit.

The city of Little Rock police dispatch page listed a shooting report at that location shortly after 4 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Information is expected to change, check back for more updates.