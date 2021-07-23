I-55 shooting suspect appears in West Memphis court

David Allen Jackson is led out of a police vehicle in West Memphis, Arkansas after his capture Wednesday.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — David Allen Jackson, the man charged in a shooting and suspected in another that left trucks riddled with bullets along I-55 in Arkansas, appeared in court via video Friday from the Crittenden County Jail.

A judge set his bond at $150,000 and sent the case to Circuit Court in Marion on Aug. 31. Jackson will also be back in District Court in West Memphis July 29 on fleeing and reckless driving charges from when police came to pick him up earlier this week.

Jackson wanted to speak, saying, “It wasn’t me” when the judge read the details of the case.

His attorney, a public defender, would not allow him to speak, saying he wanted to say the case was being exaggerated by the media.

Judge Fred Thorne said he was sick of guns, sick of people getting shot and sick of people going to prison for life.

“We are not gonna have people riding up and down the streets of Crittenden County shooting. This not the wild, wild west,” he said.

David Allen Jackson

Jackson was captured Wednesday evening after Crittenden County authorities released two videos showing a July 2 shooting captured by a truck’s security camera. Jackson is accused of leaning out of his Chevy Malibu and firing several rounds in that shooting.

Jackson was also under investigation in another shooting at the same spot near the Memphis bridge on May 19. That shooting injured a truck driver. Both shootings involved the same vehicle.