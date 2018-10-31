Hungry Burglar? Meat Patties Stolen in LR Burger King Break-In

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A local Burger King restaurant is missing two boxes of Whopper meat patties after a Tuesday morning break-in.

Little Rock Police say the incident happened at the Burger King located on 4015 W Markham Street just before 1:30 a.m.

According to the incident report, an employee arrived at work at 3:30 a.m. and found that the front entrance door had been busted.

During a walk through of the restaurant, the employee told officers that the suspect stole two boxes of Whopper patties.

Surveillance video shops the suspect throwing a rock through the front door of the west side of the building. In the video, the suspect walks in and goes directly to the freezer, takes two boxes of patties and then leaves the store.

The employee said the suspect did not appear to be an employee and did not look familiar.