LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman walking her dog found partial human remains in a wildlife management area, according to the Cleburne County sheriff.

Sheriff Chris Brown said the remains were found on Dec. 31, 2023, near Warren Mountain Road in the Wilburn area.

The woman told investigators her dog also found a gun a short distance away just before discovering the skeleton.

Investigators said it is unknown at this time if the gun and skeleton are related.

Authorities said the remains and the gun have been sent to the state crime lab for DNA and other testing.

Brown said the investigation is ongoing and the department would release further details as they become known, he said.