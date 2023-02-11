HOT SPRINGS, ARK. – A homicide investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead inside a home Thursday morning in Hot Springs.

The victim was identified by the Hot Springs Police Department as 39-year-old Jeffrey Alan Parker of Hot Springs.

Officials with the HSPD were called to a report of a possible deceased person at a home in the 100 block of Oakcliff Street around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

There are few details available at this time regarding what caused Parker’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Fallis at 501-441-5681.