HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department have said that a man accused of vandalizing several businesses downtown has been arrested.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday when they received multiple reports of criminal mischief between the 200 and 800 block of Central Avenue. At least five businesses downtown reported damage to their businesses.

During the investigation, detectives viewed video surveillance that showed a man throwing objects into the businesses causing damage to their windows.

Detectives said that the damage caused by the man, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Thompson Jr., were estimated to be approximately $45,000.

Thompson was arrested Thursday evening and is facing charges of criminal mischief in the first degree, he is being held on a $40,000 bond.