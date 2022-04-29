HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police said they are searching for individuals who may be responsible for a splatter ball incident that left three victims injured.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, the victims were shot in the 800 block of Central Avenue Thursday at about 12:40 p.m.

Police said the unknown accused shooters were in a Chevrolet Suburban between the year models 2000 and 2006. Police also noted that the suspected weapon is believed to be a “SplatRBall” gun.

The accused shooters are believed to be young adults or juveniles engaging in some form of social media challenge, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information that will lead to the accused shooters’ identity to contact Detective Plummer at 501-710-6997.