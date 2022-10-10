A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.

In July 2019, court documents state that detectives with the 18th East Judicial Drug Task Force were informed that 36-year-old Lee Kelly Cargile was trafficking methamphetamine.

Later that month, state officials said that detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of the drug from Cargile. The methamphetamine was then tested and confirmed to be pure methamphetamine, state officials stated.

In addition to his 7-year sentence, state officials stated that Cargile was sentenced to 3 years of supervised release.