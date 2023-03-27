HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs man will serve more than 10 years in federal prison in connection to a drug trafficking case.

Federal prosecutors said 51-year-old George Monroe Watson was sentenced to 130 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release after earlier pleading guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, investigators had purchased methamphetamine from Walston several times between May and October 2021.

Following the controlled buys, investigators searched Watson’s home in April 2021, finding 205.3 grams of methamphetamine and 359.7 grams of marijuana. Investigators also found 19 doses of LSD, $6,330 in cash and 10 guns, including five handguns, two shotguns and three rifles.

The federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force led the operation, with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations Little Rock, Hot Springs Police Department and Garland County Sheriff’s Office all participating in the investigation.