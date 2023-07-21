HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs man is facing murder charges for his involvement in the shooting deaths of two people Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block Ward Street just after 4:15 p.m. Once on the scene, officers said they found two victims dead inside the home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Joe Nathaniel Hicks Jr. and 40-year-old Harvey Jackson Austin.

During the investigation, officers said that 35-year-old Jamieon Katreal Hawkins-Nolen was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Nolen is facing two charges of first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.