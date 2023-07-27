HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – State officials said a Hot Springs man was arrested and accused of possession child pornography due to the efforts of state investigators, including a special K-9 unit.

Attorney General Tim Griffin said investigators from his office’s Special Investigations Division, along with the Hot Springs Police Department, arrested 40-year-old Nikolas Antonio Pandis on 30 counts of distributing and possessing child pornography.

“Any time we’re able to take people who are victimizing children off the street, it’s a good day for justice in Arkansas,” Griffin said in a statement.

The attorney general noted that his office’s electronic detection K-9 officer, Lucy, along with her handler, Special Agent Amber Kalmer, participated in the bust and found key evidence in the case.

“This is exactly how we envisioned her helping us bring criminals to justice,” Griffin said. “I am supremely proud of my entire SID team, led by Chief Wayne Bewley.”

Officials said Pandis was booked into the Garland County Jail and his bond was set at $105,000. His next court date is Aug. 22.