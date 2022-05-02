HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Dayla Ferrer, one of the two suspects accused of kidnapping a Hot Springs teen, pleaded not guilty on all charges Monday afternoon.

The 19-year-old appeared in court in the Garland County Courthouse facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery.

She was emotional while answering some of the judge's questions.

Police said Ferrer and Samuel Bolling kidnapped a 17-year-old in downtown Hot Springs as the teen was getting off work and held her for ransom.

Bolling made his first court appearance last week. He is pleading not guilty on the same charges.

Ferrer is scheduled to re-appear in court July 7.