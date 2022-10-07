HOT SPRINGS, Ark — Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 600 block of School Street at 6:17 p.m.

Police haven’t released the name of the teenager who died, but loved ones and the Hot Springs School District have told us the victim is High School sophomore Aidyn Davis.

Annamae Scott says 16-year-old Davis was her friend for years.

“Long live Aidyn, long live Aidyn,” Scott said. “That was like my brother, that was like my baby brother, my best friend.”

Scott said she was driving on her way to see Scott when she heard gunfire on Wednesday.

“We were pulling down the street and when we were pulling we heard the shots and we pulled down the street and the police came flying behind us and we had to pull over,” said Davis.

Scott remembers her last words to Davis.

“I love you bro, I love you.” Scott added. “He was looking us in our eyes he couldn’t breathe.”

Scott said Davis went to Hot Springs World Class High School. Superintendent for the Hot Springs School District, Dr. Stephanie Nehus issued a statement on the passing of Davis.

“Our students, staff, and Trojan community are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our Aidyn Davis. Aidyn was a sophomore and has been part of our Trojan family since his early years. Our thoughts and love are with Aidyn’s family. Students and staff gathered this morning to reflect, mourn, and celebrate Aidyn’s life, together,”

Davis’s laugh is something Scott wishes she could hear again.

“He has the best smile and he was funny,” said Scott.

On Friday, warrants were issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Camron Young and 17-year-old Marcus Conrad in connection with their involvement in this shooting.

Authorities said the pair are each facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, tampering with evidence and two counts each of terroristic acts.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of 18-year-old Camron Young (left) and 17-year-old Markus Conrad (right) in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens injured. (Images courtesy Hot Springs Police Department)

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Fallis at 501-441-5681.