SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.

Hot Spring Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner said the incident was being investigated and the two deputies, 38-year-old Corporal Robert Campbell and 67-year-old Lieutenant Darrell Pierce, would be “let go” if the allegations against them are proven true.

Both deputies, who serve as transport officers with the jail, were arrested in Saline County after the sheriff’s department investigated the alleged beating.

According to investigators, the former inmate was found late Wednesday night suffering injuries after being dropped off in Saline County.

Authorities said the man had redness and swelling on his face and told Saline deputies he had been pushed to the ground, punched and pepper-sprayed by the Hot Spring County deputies who took him to the county.

The former inmate was taken to the hospital by the Saline County deputies, where he was treated and released.

Both Campbell and Pierce were both booked into the Saline County jail. Campbell is facing charges of third-degree battery, and Pierce is facing charges of second-degree assault as a result of the investigation.

“If the allegations are true, we do not condone [their actions],” Finkbeiner said. “We have an internal investigation going on; if there is a violation they [Campbell and Pierce] will be let go.”

The jail administrator, who had started in January, has also resigned, Finkbeiner said.