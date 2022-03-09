LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The person responsible for a deadly hit and run incident is still at large, and Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Police say that Angela Ingle was struck by a vehicle on Geyer Springs Road near the Interstate 30 intersection on Feb. 12.

Police say Ingle died due to the injuries sustained.



Investigators say that the alleged suspect’s vehicle is possibly a red Honda sedan. Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact investigators at 501-918-5108.