Helena-West Helena police searching for man who shot woman in head

HELENA, Ark.- Helena-West Helena police are asking for the public’s help searching for a man who they say shot a woman in the head Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Xavier Arter is suspected of firing several shots at a vehicle striking the woman who was a passenger.

The woman was transported to a Memphis hospital where investigators say she is in critical, but stable condition.

Police say there was also a 1-year-old child in the backseat during the shooting.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.