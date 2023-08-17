BRYANT, Ark. – One person is in custody after a gun was found on the Bryant High School campus Thursday.

In a message sent to parents, officials with Bryant Public Schools reported that a school resource officer found a handgun in a car on Lot A in front of Building 10.

Officials said the officer placed the individual in custody without incident and there was no interruption of normal school operations.

It was not clarified by the district’s statement as to who owned the vehicle in which the gun was found or exactly who was taken into custody.

“We are thankful to our SRO for his quick handling of the situation,” the school’s statement said. “BPS is very appreciative to the City of Bryant for our continued partnership with our SRO program.”

School officials said they had no reason to believe there was a threat to students or staff members.

KARK 4 News has reached out to district officials for a comment on this incident but has not received a response as of the publishing of this story.

This is the second time this week a gun was found on school property in central Arkansas as many districts have returned for the first week of class. On Monday, officials with the North Little Rock School District reported a gun being found on a student at Amboy Elementary School.