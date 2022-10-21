LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A loud knock on the door startled Brandon Bassett as he was getting his children ready for bed. The person on the other side would tell him something that he’ll never forget.

“The guy is like my little girl has been shot, so I go from danger mode to freak out mode. You know, having kids – it brings it home.”

The man standing holding his injured daughter was 39-year-old Demontra Hatfield. He asked Bassett for help.

Bassett quickly began to help, and realized it was a dangerous situation when he got in the car and noticed a pistol.

Bassett drove Hatfield and his daughter to Baptist Health Emergency Room, on the way calling 911. Hatfield tried to get out of his car on two separate occasions, he said.

After their investigation, Little Rock Police arrested Hatfield in Little Rock for shooting his daughter, and shooting and killing 61-year-old, Larry Foster.

Benton Police say he shot and killed his girlfriend, Krystle Leann Wilder, the child’s mother, earlier in the day. Her body was in the trunk of the car when he killed Foster, and when Bassett drove Hatfield and his daughter to the hospital.

Bassett was not aware of the situation, nor the body. He said he knew it was a bad situation but wasn’t aware how bad.

His decision wouldn’t have changed if he did know the situation because “children don’t pay for the sins of their parents.”