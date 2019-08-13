Golf cart stolen from Heights home, caught on camera

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Neighborhood apps are becoming more and more popular as owners play detective when their property is stolen.

That was the case Monday when a homeowner in the Heights neighborhood posted on Nextdoor after their golf cart was taken by a thief.

According to the post, the cart was taken around 3:45 p.m. Monday from a home on Stonewall Rd. between Newton and Harrison.

The poster asked for others in the area with security cameras to check their footage and help them catch the suspect.

The cart is white with the CCLR (Country Club of Little Rock) logo on the back canopy and front.

An updated post reported that a neighbor’s camera recorded the person driving the cart meeting with a white truck that had grey front panels and a trailer.

There was no mention of whether or not a police report was filed.