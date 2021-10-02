Go inside the Sydney Sutherland case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been nearly 14 months since Sydney Sutherland went on a run and never returned, but the Arkansas case ended Friday with a plea deal.

Quake Lewellyn pleaded guilty Friday to capital murder and rape in Sutherland’s case.

Since day one, the story took twists and turns. From Sutherland’s initial disappearance from a rural town, to a hug during the search between Sutherland’s mother and now the convicted killer, to the surprise plea deal.

KARK 4 News anchor Mitch McCoy, who has been following the case from the start, will host a live Twitter Space Sunday at 7p.m. on his Twitter account MitchellMcCoy.

A Space is a live audio conversation where listeners can ask questions.

McCoy will be joined by former prosecuting attorney and partner of Kamps & Ward law firm Kelly Ward.

Ward is slated to discuss Arkansas law, the plea deal and how Lewellyn’s attorney had been preparing for a death penalty defense.

McCoy, the only television anchor to speak one-on-one with the Sutherland family, will go into detail what happened inside the courtroom Friday afternoon and the powerful victim impact statements made.

Go inside the #SydneySutherland case with me Sunday at 7pm CT in a live Space.



You can access the Space, listen and/or speak by logging into a Twitter account from your iOS or Android app. You can also access the Space using the Twitter website on a computer.