MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Yatrice Jones says not a day goes by she doesn’t miss her son Jordan, who would have been a high school sophomore this year.

The Macon, Georgia, 15-year-old was shot and killed in June while visiting his grandparents in Osceola, Arkansas.

Police said the teen’s cousin Moses Black, 18, was responsible but a month after the shooting, Jones still has questions about what happened.

“The grandmother, she never called me,” Jones said. “I’m just trying to come to terms with what actually happened. Why did it come to this? Why did you all allow this to happen? Jordan was only fifteen.”

Police said Jordan Wilson was shot in the head while hanging out at the house on Nickerson with his cousin and two other juveniles. Jones said it was a relative’s home.

Investigators said Black told his grandfather he placed a firearm on top of a sound bar while they were listening to music, and the gun fell off the sound bar and discharged, striking Jordan.

Police said a witness told them Black was dancing with a gun in his hand when it went off, and Black was later overheard telling his father he lied about what happened and was sorry.

Moses Black Jr. (Courtesy: Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office)

Black is facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, but Jones said it was not enough.

“I don’t think that’s a proper charge,” Jones said. “Moses’ bond was only $75,000. You killed a human being. You killed a minor. They don’t feel he’s a threat, but he’s a threat to that community.”

Jones said her daughter was also in Arkansas with her grandparents and had been dramatized by her brother’s death. She said Jordan was an all-around good kid and a great student who loved video games and never gave her trouble.

“He loved people, you know? If he saw a child behind in class, he’ll step in to help them because he didn’t want to see anyone fall behind. He was just a genuine person,” she said.

Jones said she loved being Jordan’s mom, and now her home feels empty. She said Jordan was so excited about starting school.