GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – A Garland County man is facing charges after what authorities are calling an accidental shooting death on Aug. 16.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that 39-year-old Robert Crawford of Hot Springs is being held in the county detention center on a $12,500 bond.

Deputies said they were called to an address on Mt. Pine Road last Wednesday after being told about a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they said the found a dead man along with Crawford.

Officials said investigators determined Crawford had accidentally shot the man at the home. Crawford was taken into custody.

Crawford was charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide, Class B felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of Class D felony possession of a firearm by certain persons.

His next court date is scheduled for October.