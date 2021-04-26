Garland County man pleads guilty in murder of Hot Spring County woman

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A man accused of killing a Hot Spring County woman on May 28, 2020 pleads guilty to the murder and aggravated robbery.

Deadrick Garner of Garland County pleads guilty to Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery of Victoria “Tori” Lowry.

Garner admitted during his plea to the Court that he drove Tori Lowry to the top of a mountain on Tower Road in Bismarck, stabbed her in the chest, and stole her car.

Garner was sentenced to life without parole for Capital Murder and life without parole for Aggravated Robbery.