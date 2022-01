GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County are asking the public to help identify a person who they believe is tied to multiple thefts.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations Division has released video of the subject.

The subject was seen at a Valero gas station around 2:30 a.m. in Hot Springs on Dec. 15.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact Cpl. Hollaway at 501-622-3750.