GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Arkridge Circle just before 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Lifenet EMS and the Lake Hamilton Fire Department were also on the scene.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Medical personnel provided treatment on the scene before the victim was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Deputies said they found another man unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside the residence. The victim was later identified as 56-year-old Roger Singleton. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.