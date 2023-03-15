GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies are now investigating the death of a 79-year-old woman earlier this month as a homicide.

Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said that they found the victim, identified as Dorothy Odenheimer, dead outside of a home March 4. She was found in the 200 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Deputies said that she was found with suspicious injuries on her body, but officials did not release any additional details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 501-622-2967 or the anonymous Tip Line at 501-622-3674.