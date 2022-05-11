GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Wednesday in a Saturday shooting on Ellison Road.

According to investigators, deputies and Ouachita State Parks rangers responded to calls of a possible shooting on Ellison Road and discovered a 19-year-old from Hot Springs with a gunshot wound.

The teen was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators say they were given information on Monday and were able to identify 18-year-old Matthew Lynch of Hot Springs as a possible suspect.

Detectives say Lynch admitted to his involvement in the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the Garland County Detention Center where he is now facing a charge of first-degree battery.