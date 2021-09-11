Friend remembers victim of Ivy Chapel Road homicide; person of interest wanted for ‘several’ crimes

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark – A two-day long man hunt ends with a fugitive behind bars in Pulaski County, wanted for several crimes in Missouri and now a person of interest in an Arkansas homicide.

Daryl Scarbrough is now a person of interest in the homicide of David Dunn.

Dunn was shot and killed Wednesday night on Ivy Chapel Road after law enforcement say he stopped to talk to a suspicious person.

Saturday, Dunn’s friends, and family were still in shock.

“He had so much more not only to be able to do but to be able to give to people,” said Damon Duncan, a friend of Dunn. “It’s always the good ones that go, it’s always that way.”

Duncan says the two became friends when they were 12 years old and reconnected recently when they were adults.

“When you got a good friend, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been gone,” said Duncun.

Duncun says he hasn’t seen David in a few months and now feels like time has been lost. He says he may not be able to get it back but is hoping he’ll get justice for his friend.

“They got him,” said Duncun.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office says Scarbrough is wanted for several crimes this week. Law enforcement says he is also a parolee from California who’s also a “Aryan Brotherhood boss.” The friends of Dunn say if Scarbrough is guilty, they’re happy he’s off the streets and behind bars before another friend is lost