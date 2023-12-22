LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four teens were arrested Wednesday after Arkansas State Police said they seized multiple firearms and illegal marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to special agents, an ASP trooper conducted a traffic stop at Stagecoach Road and Interstate 430 South in Little Rock around 2:23 p.m. Authorities said that six firearms and 42 grams of illegal, black-market marijuana were seized.

ASP officials said that two of the firearms were Glock handguns with an attached switch, which would allow them to operate as a fully automatic or semi-automation weapon.

Image provided by Arkansas State Police

Police officials said the teens, ages 16-19, were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. They are facing charges including improper display of license plate, carrying a weapon, criminal use of prohibited weapons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, ASP officials said.

State troopers also noted that anyone convicted of federal charges associated with possession of a handgun with a switch can expect to serve 90% of their sentence.