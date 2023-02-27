Family members identified one of the victims as Cory Blocker (photo courtesy family)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead and another two injured after a shooting in South Memphis on Monday.

Police responded shortly after 9:40 a.m. at West Essex and Arkansas Street. They said they found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of them were pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the men killed was identified by family members at the scene as Cory Blocker, 22.

The other two men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical and non-critical conditions.

Sharon Martin rushed to the massive crime scene Monday morning to learn Blocker, the father of Martin’s great-granddaughter, was killed.

Martin said Blocker was expecting another child.

“You know, we just had his baby’s shower Saturday. He was so happy he got another little girl. We got to explain it to her, her father’s gone,” she said.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting, but Martin believes it stemmed from an Infiniti that was stolen from Cory Blocker’s cousin and both Blocker and his cousin had tracked the stolen car to West Essex Avenue where numerous shots were fired.

Emotions were high as family and friends crowded around the crime scene tape anxious to get details on what happened.

“I know a couple of the boys that got shot, know what I’m saying, My condolences go out to they family, but other than that I just can’t speak on it ’cause I really don’t know,” said Markez Jerry.

Detective worked the scene for several hours before two vehicles, one of them a dark Infiniti, were towed away. These are the vehicles Sharon Martin believes led to Monday’s tragedy.

“Get a job, you can have things when you get a job instead of taking other people’s things. You know what I’m saying,” Martin said.