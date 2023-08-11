PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after four people were shot Friday night at a barber shop near West 16th and Cherry Street.

According to investigators, three males ages 16, 18 and 19 were shot, along with a 77-year-old woman around 6:49 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a 15-year-old left the barber shop to get a gun and then returned during a dispute with teens outside.

Soon after the teen and another male acquired a gun, shots were fired outside toward a nearby Stop and Shop.

The three males who were shot outside are said to be stable but critical, with two of them being taken by Med Flight to the hospital.

The 77-year-old woman went into surgery and is also said to be stable.

The 15-year-old has been detained for a minor in possession of a firearm.

Investigators have not said who the shooter is at this time.