JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville have opened an investigation into the stabbing of four juveniles Friday night.

Around 10 p.m. officers with the Jacksonville Police Department were called to 401 Pine Street in regard to an aggravated assault involving a knife.

Police found four juveniles with stab wounds on the scene. All of the juveniles were transported to a local hospital. At the scene, one of them was in critical condition, but police said in the latest update that all were stable.

Police have not released the ages or identity of anyone who was stabbed or a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided as investigators release details.

