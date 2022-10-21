FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 53-year-old man was arrested in Fort Smith Friday morning on child pornography charges.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was served at a residence where authorities uncovered electronic devices and related media that will be examined and could lead to further charges pending investigation.

Authorities also served an arrest warrant on Michael Lee Goff, 53, on four counts of possession of images of child pornography, a Class C Felony.

Goff was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when it becomes available.