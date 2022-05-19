STONE COUNTY, Ark. – A former Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing federal charges of bank fraud, selling a firearm and extortion.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan D. Ross said that 36-year-old Zachary Hunter Alexander appeared in court Thursday.

Ross said that the indictment alleges that Alexander solicited money in 2018 from the Stone County Sheriff’s Foundation to purchase AR-15 style firearms for the sheriff’s office.

According to officials, the indictment said that Alexander deposited $4,000 from the foundation into his personal account. State officials said that he is accused of fraudulently providing and signing an invoice listing six firearms and their serial numbers.

The invoice was used to authorize a $3,090 transaction on the sheriff’s office credit card, according to Ross.

State officials said that Alexander is facing the firearm charge for selling a sniper rifle that belonged to the sheriff’s office. Officials also noted that the rifle was purchased with the foundation’s money.

Alexander is also facing five charges of extortion, according to Ross. Officials said that the indictment alleges he made various deposits totaling more than $105,000.

If convicted on all charges, state officials said that Alexander could face up to 60 years in prison and up to $1.5 million in fines.