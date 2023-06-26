Autopsies show "murder suicide" as cause of deaths; no other significant findings reported

GROVE, Okla. – Autopsy reports released on Monday confirm the former Grove mayor and his estranged girlfriend had no drugs or alcohol in their bodies when they died.

Alicia Ann Hampton, 38 and William “Marty” Follis, Jr., 53, both of Grove died April 21. Their bodies were found at Hampton’s residence around 1:15 p.m., according to their autopsy reports.

The cause of death is listed as a murder-suicide, the autopsy reports show. No other significant findings were reported on either autopsy report.

“This was a tragic event for their families and for our community,” said Grove Police Chief Mark Morris. “Marty and Alicia were well-liked throughout the Grand Lake community.”

With the release of the autopsy reports confirming the couple’s manner of death the investigation is closed, he said.

Hampton was the Patricia Island Country Club general manager at the time of her death. Her cause of death is listed as a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head near her right eye, according to the 9-page autopsy report. Hampton also had contusions to both legs and an abrasion to her left leg, the report states.

Follis’s cause of death is suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. An abrasion was also noted on his right leg. Follis’s 9-page autopsy report also showed he suffered from hypertensive heart disease.

Follis, a realtor and Martin Advertising president served the Grand Lake community as mayor for more than nine years. He also served as a board member for the YMCA, Grove Chamber of Commerce and Grove Municipal Services Authority.