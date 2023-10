LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police announced today that a former Lowell police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

Roy Mitchell, 45, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to a release from ASP.

The release says that ASP opened an investigation into Mitchell on Sept. 22 following a call to the ASP Crimes Against Children Division Hotline.

Mitchell was reportedly placed on administrative leave and was terminated before his arrest.