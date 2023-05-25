LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Little Rock Police Department officer was found guilty in federal court Thursday of possessing child pornography and receiving obscene images.

A jury convicted Eddie Scott Seaton of Cabot after a three-day trial. The 55-year-old man’s sentencing hearing will be later, but according to court records Seaton has been in federal custody since being charged in March 2020.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Seaton was placed on administrative leave from the LRPD after the 2020 charges. He was a 12-year veteran of the department at that time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of Arkansas said evidence at trial led to Seaton’s conviction.

Jurors heard that in December of 2019, a North Dakota investigator downloaded child pornography which was traced back to a Cabot computer that belonged to Seaton. A search warrant was executed 19 days after the download and investigators found nearly 300 child pornography images and 120 obscene anime images on the computer.

Investigators reported finding hand-written stories by Seaton describing adult-child sex as depicted by the anime drawings near the computer.

The attorney’s office said the minimum charge for receipt of obscene images is five years, with a maximum of 20 years. Child pornography has a maximum penalty of 10 years. Both convictions may include a fine of not more than $250,000 and supervised release of not less than five years or more than life.

The FBI Little Rock Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Arkansas State Police were the investigating agencies.