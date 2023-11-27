LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Episcopal Collegiate School teacher and coach has been accused of sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault in the first degree.

Stephen Lister was in the Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday and pled not guilty to both charges.

Lister did not speak in the courtroom Monday, but the arrest report details the charges over more than ten pages.

The report claims Lister was working at the Episcopal Collegiate School at the time of the alleged crimes, and it includes information from interviews with two of his alleged victims, who were said to be minors at the time.

The report also said investigators met with Episcopal administrators in April of 2023, at which time they learned Lister had resigned back in 2021 after messages between him and another student had come out, putting him in violation of school policy.

While the school administrators said they had heard he had been inappropriate with one of the victims, they said that the victim denied it to the school. According to the report, the victim did admit it to investigators this year.

Then in August of 2023, detectives said they spoke with a second victim who also claimed to have attended Episcopal. She told investigators she played basketball for Lister for three years and was an advisory student of his.

That victim claimed Lister had been “grooming and manipulating” her over text, which escalated over the years to sexual touching, both on school grounds and off.

She said even after she graduated, the communication over the phone did not stop until 2022.

The report also shows that Lister worked for Abundant Life Christian Academy and Midland High School, though he is no longer employed by either school.

Neither of the schools commented on the investigation. Episcopal Collegiate School also declined to comment after numerous attempts by KARK 4 News.

Lister’s attorney requested a jury trial, which is currently set for late May of 2024, with a pre-trial hearing in April.

His attorney also declined to comment Monday.