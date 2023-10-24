ENGLAND, Ark. – Deputies in Lonoke County said a former police officer turned himself in after being accused of taking donations from community members for a cancer diagnosis he never had.

Authorities said that Eric Caffey, formerly a sergeant with the England Police Department, was arrested Monday on two counts of felony theft of property.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, detectives opened an investigation into Caffey after receiving information that he misled the England community by claiming that he had cancer.

An attorney told KARK 4 News earlier this month that Caffey was initially told that he had cancer, but he later found out that it was a heart and blood pressure condition.

Caffey worked as a school resource officer at England High School where donations were collected. According to a school district official, the school collected more than $4,000 in donations in 2022. Deputies said that community members also raised funds for medical expenses.

Lonoke County deputies said that Caffey was put on administrative leave after the investigation began. After the investigation, deputies said detectives determined that Caffey lied about his diagnosis.

Deputies said that Caffey was released after posting a $2,500 bond.