EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Police in El Dorado said a former school counselor was arrested after being accused of selling tobacco and alcohol to minors.

According to El Dorado News-Times, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson was arrested Thursday after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado police.

Wilson was a school counselor for Bart Junior High School when the investigation began due to an Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline during the summer, which led to El Dorado Police becoming aware of the allegations.

According to reports, Wilson is facing charges of first-degree knowingly selling alcohol to minors, controlling to the delinquency of a minor and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

She was transported and booked into the Union County Jail. Wilson was a school counselor for the El Dorado School District for seven years.