CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State police arrested a former Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday saying the former lawman now faces multiple felony charges.

A release from the Arkansas State Police stated that former CCSO deputy Blake Ringberg, 53, faces charges of forgery, theft of property, and tampering with a public record.

State investigators said Carroll County prosecutor Tony Rogers had contacted the ASP Criminal Investigation Division in March 2022 requesting agents investigate Ringberg.

The agents said that during the investigation, Ringberg resigned from the CCSO, noting that he is no longer employed as a law enforcement officer in the state of Arkansas.

ASP troopers served an arrest warrant on Ringberg on Dec. 14 and took him into custody. Ringberg was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center, the release said.