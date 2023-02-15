FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey charged after attacking another person near Razorback Stadium has taken a guilty plea deal on Feb. 14.

Ramsey was arrested back in September after he punched the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the driver’s nose, and threatened to kill the driver.

He was facing charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. The Washington County prosecutor says Ramsey pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Ramsey’s punishment includes three years on probation and a $1,000 fine.