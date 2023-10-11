AUGUSTA, Ark. – A former principal in Arkansas was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of inappropriate behavior with female students.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that 33-year-old Jacob Shafer was arrested and is facing felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Shafer was a principal and softball coach at Augusta High School.

State troopers said the arrest came after the Woodruff County prosecutor requested an investigation in July into Shafer’s termination from the Augusta School District.

Shafer is being held in the Woodruff County Jail.