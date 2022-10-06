LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A west Arkansas man agreed to several lifetimes in prison in accepting plea deals for charges related to child rape in Clark County court Thursday.

Barry Alan Walker of Glenwood accepted 21 life-plus sentences for pleading guilty to child rape and related charges. Of the 21 life sentences, 17 are life plus 60 years and two are life plus 70 years, the extra time to be served consecutively.

This was the 58-year-old Walker’s second court appearance in as many days, having taken a similar deal for 18 life sentences and additional consecutive time from 10 to 90 years in adjoining Pike County yesterday.

In total between the court appearances in the two counties over two consecutive days, Walker has 39 life sentences and a total of 1,170 additional years of consecutive sentences.

“The pleas in Clark County and Pike County included the maximum sentence available on each count for each victim,” Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner said. “This Defendant took things from these victims that can never be returned.”

The crimes related to the rapes were computer exploitation of a child, producing/directing the sexual performance of a child and engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, as well as drugs and firearms charges.

The crimes against children took place from 1997 to 2021, according to online court records.

“The path of destruction paved by Barry Walker over the last 25 years has devastated countless victims and families, and perhaps many others that we may not be aware of. It is my prayer that these victims can begin to heal and move past these horrible events. My office will continue to assist victims moving forward and I would encourage anyone with information or needs related to these cases or this Defendant to contact my office or appropriate law enforcement agencies,” Turner stated.

Turner was the prosecuting attorney in Pike and Clark counties.

Walker has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since June 9 after police executed a search warrant on his home. During the search, police found a computer hard drive and evidence that Walker had assaulted 31 children in 34 separate incidents.

Police also reported finding evidence that Walker had produced, distributed, and downloaded child pornography.

Walker once held a physician’s license, which was suspended in 1999 after his conviction for sexual misconduct with a child in Fort Smith.

Law enforcement is requesting anyone with additional information related to the investigation contact:

In Clark County: Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, 870-223-3860

In Pike County: Investigator John Jones, 870-784-2591

The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline may be reached at 1-800-482-5964.